KNON Presents THE RED ELVISES!

Are you ready to sing, dance, scream and shout?!?! Are your ready for Bacon, Belly Dancers, Magicians, and those Closet Disco Dancers?!?! Well it’s time!!!!

Igor and The Red Elvises are coming to Dallas to perform at Poor Davids Pub!

Joining them will be The Pure Magic of Dal Sanders and The Pomegranate Vibrato Belly Dancers! Tickets available now HERE!. The ONLY Dallas appearance of 2017!

Igor and the Red Elvises!!! Friday November 3rd at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas!!