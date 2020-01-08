KNON Presents The Wizard Of Oz

A story of friendships forged through a journey brought about by a natural disaster! Sound familiar?! It does too us!!! We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate surviving a tornado than showing the biggest movie about one!

Do you have a favorite show or format on KNON? The film starts at 8:30 immediately following the bi-annual volunteer DJ meeting! You’ll have a chance to meet your favorite on-air personality, and get an update on the progress of YOUR Community Radio Station!