KNON, Texas Live and The Hostess with the Mostest Present a Cinco De Mayo Celebration

KNON, Texas Live and The Hostess with the Mostest present a Cinco de Mayo Celebration Sunday May 5th at The Miller Tavern Located inside of Texas Live!!

Join us for a day of good music, good times and more. There will be KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight!!

This is a All Ages event!!

10 plus KNON Dj’s will be in the mix spinning all your favorite tunes!!

Cynthia the Hostess with the Mostest (Cocktail Blogger) will be hosting the party!

More Info Coming Soon!!

Get you $5 Ticket HERE!