KNON Toy Drive

3rd Annual KNON Toy Drive

KNON is collecting Toys for Scottish Rite Hospital For Children

                                Toys can be dropped at the

            KNON Studios 11311 North Central Expressway

             Top 10 Records 338 West Jefferson in Oak Cliff

            Sons of Hermann Hall 3414 Elm Street in Dallas

   KNON TOY DRIVE PARTY AND OPEN HOUSE

         SATURDAY   DEC. 9  10 AM TO 4 PM

              Free Tacos from TACO DELI                                                                                                                                            

Music from Ernie Johnson, Lizeth performing a Tribute to Selena, Pastor Bernita Scott, Joe Pat Hennen, Gregg A Smith and JMAC, Intensify Sunlight Choir, Twangliner, Mesquite Mustangs Cheerleading Squad, Howe2, Lui the Great, Lil Ant and Baby B, DJ Deuce and DJ Charlie Don’t Park

SANTA WILL BE THERE AT NOON        FREE HOT CHOCOLATE KNON DJ’s                                         

This will be a FREE event.

KNON Toy Drive Party Schedule

10:30 am Intensify Sunlight Choir
11:00 Pastor Bernita Scott
11:30 am Joe Pat Hennen
12:15 PM Gregg A Smith and JMAC
1:00 PM Lizeth Songs of Selena
1:15 PM Mesquite Mustangs
1:30 Lui the Great
1:50 Lil Ant and Baby B
2:10 Ernie Johnson
2:40 pm Twangliner
3:10 Howe2
KNON DJ’s mixing between Artist
10:00 am DJ Deuce
12:30 pm Roc D
2:00 pm Charlie Don’t Park

 

The KNON Studios are located at 11311 North Central Expressway, Suite 105, Dallas, TX 75243.

