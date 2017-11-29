KNON Toy Drive

3rd Annual KNON Toy Drive

KNON is collecting Toys for Scottish Rite Hospital For Children

Toys can be dropped at the

KNON Studios 11311 North Central Expressway

Top 10 Records 338 West Jefferson in Oak Cliff

Sons of Hermann Hall 3414 Elm Street in Dallas

KNON TOY DRIVE PARTY AND OPEN HOUSE

SATURDAY DEC. 9 10 AM TO 4 PM

Free Tacos from TACO DELI

Music from Ernie Johnson, Lizeth performing a Tribute to Selena, Pastor Bernita Scott, Joe Pat Hennen, Gregg A Smith and JMAC, Intensify Sunlight Choir, Twangliner, Mesquite Mustangs Cheerleading Squad, Howe2, Lui the Great, Lil Ant and Baby B, DJ Deuce and DJ Charlie Don’t Park

SANTA WILL BE THERE AT NOON FREE HOT CHOCOLATE KNON DJ’s

This will be a FREE event.

KNON Toy Drive Party Schedule

10:30 am Intensify Sunlight Choir 11:00 Pastor Bernita Scott 11:30 am Joe Pat Hennen 12:15 PM Gregg A Smith and JMAC 1:00 PM Lizeth Songs of Selena 1:15 PM Mesquite Mustangs 1:30 Lui the Great 1:50 Lil Ant and Baby B 2:10 Ernie Johnson 2:40 pm Twangliner 3:10 Howe2 KNON DJ’s mixing between Artist 10:00 am DJ Deuce 12:30 pm Roc D 2:00 pm Charlie Don’t Park

The KNON Studios are located at 11311 North Central Expressway, Suite 105, Dallas, TX 75243.