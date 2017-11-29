KNON Toy Drive
3rd Annual KNON Toy Drive
KNON is collecting Toys for Scottish Rite Hospital For Children
Toys can be dropped at the
KNON Studios 11311 North Central Expressway
Top 10 Records 338 West Jefferson in Oak Cliff
Sons of Hermann Hall 3414 Elm Street in Dallas
KNON TOY DRIVE PARTY AND OPEN HOUSE
SATURDAY DEC. 9 10 AM TO 4 PM
Free Tacos from TACO DELI
Music from Ernie Johnson, Lizeth performing a Tribute to Selena, Pastor Bernita Scott, Joe Pat Hennen, Gregg A Smith and JMAC, Intensify Sunlight Choir, Twangliner, Mesquite Mustangs Cheerleading Squad, Howe2, Lui the Great, Lil Ant and Baby B, DJ Deuce and DJ Charlie Don’t Park
SANTA WILL BE THERE AT NOON FREE HOT CHOCOLATE KNON DJ’s
This will be a FREE event.
KNON Toy Drive Party Schedule
|10:30 am Intensify Sunlight Choir
|11:00 Pastor Bernita Scott
|11:30 am Joe Pat Hennen
|12:15 PM Gregg A Smith and JMAC
|1:00 PM Lizeth Songs of Selena
|1:15 PM Mesquite Mustangs
|1:30 Lui the Great
|1:50 Lil Ant and Baby B
|2:10 Ernie Johnson
|2:40 pm Twangliner
|3:10 Howe2
|KNON DJ’s mixing between Artist
|10:00 am DJ Deuce
|12:30 pm Roc D
|2:00 pm Charlie Don’t Park
The KNON Studios are located at 11311 North Central Expressway, Suite 105, Dallas, TX 75243.
