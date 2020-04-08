KNON Virtual Party
KNON 89.3 Fm Presents a Live Virtual Party This Friday Night
April 8th 2020
Coming live to you straight from the KNON Studio’s it will be KNON’s Dj Kane, Dj Solo, Dj Dvs, Dj Albert G and Dj Lui!!!
KNON 89.3 Fm Latin Energy Dj’s will be mixxing all your favorite KNON Jams!!
The KNON Virtual Party Starts this Friday Night at 8PM On KNON’s Station Produced Facebook Page.
Facebook.com/knon893
Let us bring the entertainment to you. Stay home, stream our show and have a great time!!
Recommended Posts
Reckless Rock Radio CD Vol 1
19 Nov 2018 - Events
Listen to the Last Two Weeks of KNON Programming Here
08 Dec 2017 - Events
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events