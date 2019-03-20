KNON’s 10th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival

KNON 89.3FM Presents The 10th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival!!

Sunday April 14th at Lola’s Saloon!! There will be 14 amazing allstar acts on 2 stages! Doors open at Noon and the last act starts at 8:45pm!!

Performing will be Glen Clark, Randy Mcallister, Dylan Bishop, Buddy Whittington, The Javalinas, Larry Lampkin, Jackie Don Loe, Holland K Smith, Miss Marcy and her Texas Sugar Daddy’s, Joel Foy, Ray Reed and Gator, Aaron Burton and Stomping Bill Johnston! The show is hosted by KNON’s very own Blue Lisa! This is a all ages event!! Lola’s Saloon is located at 2735 W 5th St in Ft Worth Texas!! Get Your Tickets HERE