KNON’s 19th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

Sunday, February 23rd at Poor David’s Pub! With music this year from the Black Powder Vipers! KNON favorites Jay-B & The Zydeco Posse! And Christian Dozzler’s Mardi Gras Tribute to James Booker and Professor Longhair! Over a dozen gumbo competitors !

A panel of celebrity judges will decide the Krewe with the best roux! And YOU pick the People’s Choice! A full afternoon of fun with 3 bands, great gumbo, your KNON friends and family, and a whole bunch of beads!

Get your tickets HERE!
