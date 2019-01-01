KNON’s 20th Annual Blues Festival

The 20th Anniversary of the longest running Blues Festival in Dallas, benefiting the Blues on KNON, returns on Saturday, January 26th & Sunday, January 27th to Poor Davids Pub!

Starring: Lucky Peterson, Anson Funderburgh, The Gregg A Smith Blues Revue Band, The Bnois King Band, The Wanda King Blues Band, Shawn Pittman, R.L. Griffin & The Blues Palace Show Band, Michael Lee, Jack Barksdale, Christian Dozzler, Jackie Don Loe & The Texas Guitar-Nados, The E-Flat Porch Band and Kirkland James.

Advance Tickets are available at Top Ten Records, Forever Young Records and right here at KNON.org!

To purchase your tickets, click HERE