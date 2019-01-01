Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

KNON’s 20th Annual Blues Festival

 

The 20th Anniversary of the longest running Blues Festival in Dallas, benefiting the Blues on KNON, returns on Saturday, January 26th & Sunday, January 27th to Poor Davids Pub!

Starring: Lucky Peterson, Anson Funderburgh, The Gregg A Smith Blues Revue Band, The Bnois King Band, The Wanda King Blues Band, Shawn Pittman, R.L. Griffin & The Blues Palace Show Band, Michael Lee, Jack Barksdale, Christian Dozzler, Jackie Don Loe & The Texas Guitar-Nados, The E-Flat Porch Band and Kirkland James.

Advance Tickets are available at Top Ten Records, Forever Young Records and right here at KNON.org!

To purchase your tickets, click HERE

