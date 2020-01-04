KNON’s 21st Annual Blues Festival

KNON is proud to announce the return of the longest running Blues Festival in North Texas! The 21st Annual KNON Blues Festival, January 25th and January 26th at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas! Starring Zak Harmon, DC & The Capitols featuring Dempsey Crenshaw, Andrew Jr. Boy Jones Band with Kerri Lepai, Holland K Smith, Larry Lampkin, The Stratoblasters, Fat Daddy, Dylan James, Boogie Boy Shaw, The Tu-Tones, Jackie Don Loe & The Blues Revue Band, The Bnois King Blues Band, The E-Flat Porch Band, Reo Casey, and Paul Byrd! That’s the 21st Annual KNON Blues Festival! Saturday January 25th & Sunday January 26th at Poor David’s Pub!