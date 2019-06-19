KNON’s 3rd Annual Film Festival

KNON is proud to announce the 3rd Annual KNON Film Festival at The Texas Theatre on Sunday, July 14th. This years festival feature 5 full length films in on day. Join us for Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story, a documentary about the life and career of legendary blues musician Paul Butterfield. Nothing Stays The Same, a film celebrating the last 30 years of live music in Austin and the story of the Saxon Pub, Where The DJ’s Roam, a documentary about community radio station KGLT in Bozeman, Montana, Dance Hall Days presented by Billy Bobs and Love & War in Texas. Dance Hall Days takes a look at classic Texas dance hall venues and those struggling to keep them alive, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World, a feature documentary about the role of Native Americans in popular music history sponsored by Billy Bobs.

Tickets for individual films and all day passes are available HERE