KNON’s 4th Annual Toy Drive
The 4th Annual KNON Toy Drive is now collecting new and unwrapped toys! Drop toys at the KNON Studios, Top Ten Records, and The Sons of Hermann Hall. KNON will be collecting toys for the kids at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for children in Dallas. Bring toys for the kids who can’t be home for the holidays. The KNON Toy Drive Party will be on Saturday December 15th at the KNON Studios, 11311 North Central Expressway, from 10 AM to 4 PM with free tacos from Taco Deli and great live music from Intensify Sunlight Choir, Pastor Bernita T Scott, Joe Pat Hennin, Ernie Johnson, Hippie Stew and more. We’ll also have a KNON Open House with tours of the radio station by KNON DJ’s!
Recommended Posts
Reckless Rock Radio CD Release Party
08 Nov 2018 - Events
Listen to the Last Two Weeks of KNON Programming Here
08 Dec 2017 - Events