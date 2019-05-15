KNON’s 6th Annual Chili Cook Off and Concert
The days events include a Terlingua Sanctioned Chili Cook Off where Tolberts Rules Apply!
There will also be live entertainment from EJ Mathews and Left Arm Tan!!
Something new we’ve added this year is a Hormel vs Wolf Brand Chili tasting contest. We will be giving away samples and letting the people decide who has the better chili.
This year we’ve also added a anything goes Chili Contest!! Any and all types of chili will be accepted!
Doors for this event will open at 2 PM and the show goes till 6 PM! We will have KNON DJ’s in the mix in between bands keeping the groove going!!
Tickets are only $15 and Pre-Registration is $25 for the Chili Cook’s!!
If you register for the Terlingua Sanction Chili Contest the rules will be sent to you after registration.
GET YOUR TICKET HERE
