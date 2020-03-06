KNON’s 7th Annual Chili Cookoff

KNON 89.3fm and Texas Renegade Radio invite YOU, and your whole crew, to the 7th Annual Chili Cookoff!! Sunday April 5th at the World-renowned Longhorn Ballroom! A full afternoon of food, fun, and live Texas Music!

Starring! Mr. Shinyrib himself, Kevin Russell! Kristyn Harris! Helene Cronine, Greg Schroeder, Justin Pickard and more! Chili Cooks!!! Come test your luck at “Lucky Number 7” and get registered today at KNON.org! Tolbert’s Rules apply!

Winner receives an automatic bid to the Terlingua International Championship Chili Cookoff in November. We’ll also have an Anything Goes Chili competition open to everyone!

This event is sponsored in part by Tate Farms!