KNON’s 8th Annual Harmonica Blowout
KNON and Texas Blues Radio invite you to the 8th Annual Harmonica Blowout!!!
Starring Blues Legend Lazy Lester!!!! With the Dallas Blues Allstars featuring Mike Morgan and Hash Brown!
With performances by Sonny Boy Terry, Grammy-Winner Paul Harrington, and The Superkings performing a tribute to Kent Vicroy!
Dinner from our friends at Slow Bone BBQ included with admission!
Tickets available HERE, Bill’s Records, and Forever Young in Grand Prairie
