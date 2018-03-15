KNON’s 9th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival

This is a KNON Blues Benefit Event!!

Get Your Tickets Here

KNON’s 9th Annual Fort Worth Blues Festival! Sunday April 29th at Lola’s Saloon!2 stages of great blues at hosted by Blue Lisa!!!Sunday April 29th at Lola’s Saloon Located at 2736 W. 6th Street in Ft Worth!!Doors o11:45, Music at Noon!For info on food or vendor booths Jesse at 469 487 6516!!Folding chairs are welcome!!