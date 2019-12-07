KNON’s Cajun Creole Christmas

KNON 89.3FM is proud to present, A Cajun and Creole Christmas!

Come celebrate the season in a way only KNON can! With LIVE music from Jay-B and The Zydeco Posse! And an opening set of tasty Cajun music from Tator Tot & Pinto Bean. Featuring Grammy Award Winner Jim Baker of the Lightcrust Doughboys!

Cajun & Creole food included with admission from Charlie’s Creole Kitchen AND The Green Gator! Cajun & Zydeco Music Party DJ Jimbreaux will be your host!

Saturday December 21st, at Texas Ale Project. 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas. From 1 to 5pm. Your support helps continuing efforts to rebuild The Voice of The People!