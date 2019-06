KNON’s Club Going Up On A Tuesday!!

KNON and OT Tavern Present

Club Going Up On a Tuesday!!

KNON Dj’s Dj Daniel Boom, Dj Solo, Alex El Nino, Dj Kane, Albert G and More Spinning hip hop, Cumbia, Reggaeton and more!!

Doors from 6pm till 2 am!!

KNON giveaways at midnight!!

Tuesday Jun 25th at OT Tavern Located at 3606 Greenville Ave in Dallas!!