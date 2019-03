KNON’s Dallas Gospel Revue 2019

KNON PRESENTS THE SPRING 2019 DALLAS GOSPEL REVUE!!!

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 AT NEW PRAISE MINISTRIES HOLINESS CHURCH.

THE FREE 2019 DALLAS GOSPEL REVUE WILL FEATURE NEW PRAISE MASS CHOIR, BOOK OF REVELATIONS, HEAVENLY TRAVELERS, WILLIE HALL, JR., GOD’S ANNOINTED PEARL, HOLY GHOST TRAVELERS, SENSATIONAL WONDERS, GOSPEL ALL STARS, NEWBORN GOSPEL SINGERS, OPHELIA GARNER, EVANGELIST MARY PYBURN, AND HERMANN DAVIS AND THE DAVIS SINGERS

THERE WILL BE FOOD AVAILABLE FROM GOD’S PRECIOUS HANDS CATERING SERVICE!

SHOUT!! RAISE YOUR HANDS AND RAISE YOUR VOICES IN PRAISING THE LORD AND SUPPORT YOUR FAVORITE RADIO STATION!

THE KNON SPRING 2019 DALLAS GOSPEL REVUE IS SATURDAY, MARCH 30TH AT NEW PRAISE MINISTRIES HOLINESS CHURCH LOCATED AT 366 FLEMING IN DALLAS

DOORS OPEN AT 5 PM, SHOW STARTS AT 6 PM

ADMISSION IS FREE FOR THIS SPECTACULAR EVENT!