KNON’s DJ Explosion at the Players Club!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Dj Explosion

Friday October 12th at the Players Club.

Its that party where the fun just don’t stop!! Come on out and jam all night with your favorite KNON’s rocking the 1’s and 2’s!! KNON Dj’s will be tossing free gear off the stage at midnight!!

Doors open for this great benefit event at 8pm!!

KNON’s Dj Explosion will be at the The Players Club Friday October 12th 2018!!

The Players club is located at 4444 w Illinois in oak cliff!!

For reservation’s 214 828 7217!!