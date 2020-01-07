KNON’s Dj Explosion

KNON 89.3 Fm Presents the first Latin Energy benefit of the year. It’s all happening at the Players Club Friday January 17th!!

KNON’s Dj No Envy, Dj Cuz, Solo, Kane, Ms Kue, Life of the Party, Dj Big Al, Dj Frankman, Rob Z, El Bionik, Valerie Diamond and Happyfeet in the building hosting the party and mixing all your favorite KNON Hits!! Doors open at 7PM. KNON Giveaways at midnight and there’s plenty of free parking. The Players club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff.