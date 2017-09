KNON’s Dungeon Presents a Pre-Halloween Benefit Showcase!

KNON’s Dungeon Presents a Pre-Halloween Benefit Showcase! Featuring Sardonic Witchery! Wildspeaker! Giant of the Mountain! Vault Dweller! and Empty Shell!!!

at Gas Monkey Bar & Grill! 10261 Technology Blvd. in Dallas! Doors at 8! Advance tickets HERE!