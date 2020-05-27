KNON’s Fiesta Friday
KNON 89.3 presents
A Fiesta Friday with the KNON Dj’s this Friday Night May 27th at the Players Club!!
KNON Dj’s Dj Lui, No Envy, Dj Eo8,
Dj Kane, Dj Roc D will be in the house.
Doors open at 8pm.
KNON Giveaways at midnight and there’s plenty of free parking!
More info at KNON.org.
Players club located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff!!
This is a KNON benefit event!!
