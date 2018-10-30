KNON’s Holiday Season Gospel Program
It’s the KNON Holiday Season Kick Off Gospel Program Saturday, November 17th at Rapturea Better Way Christian Ministry.
Starring: Tommye Young-West, The Angelic Shaw Sisters, Ophelia Garner, KNON’s own Bishop Bernita Scott, Newborn Gospel Singers, Marvelous Channge Family, Lady Avis & Foundation Repair, Reverend Roy Jay Boss Moss, God’s Messengers, and Book of Revelations along with KNON Gospel DJs and FREE KNON Gospel CDs!
Doors open at 5 PM and all are welcome! Food will be available! All proceeds raised support KNON! Rapturea Better Way Christian Ministry is located at 2771 Fordham Road in Dallas. For more information or for event sponsorship opportunities, contact Jeremy Hunter at 214-828-9500, ext. 224!
