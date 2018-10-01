KNON’s James Brown Tribute

KNON, Hometown Roofing, and Fast Track Construction present a tribute to the hardest working man in show business, a man who’s mark is heard on the music of today and yesterday, the God Father of soul, The Superstar like no other, James Brown! Saturday October 27th at Poor Davids Pub. Lil Jimmy and the Fresh Start Band are going to bring down the house with an incredible 1980 tribute to James Brown. Free Buffet from Gator Pit Bar B Que and a 60s 70s Best Dressed Contest and the Funky Zombie Contest. James Brown Tribute with Lil Jimmy and Gregg A Smith performing a classic 1980 originals set Saturday October 27 at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas!!

Get your general admission or reserved seats HERE