KNON’s Mardi Gras Madness
KNON’s Presents a…
Mardi Gras Madness Party
Fat Tuesday at Vinty in downtown Dallas Infamous party district!
Deep Ellum!
It’s the return of KNON to Deep Ellum and were gonna kick it off big and in style! 12 KNON dj’s, Dj Daniel Boom, Dj No Envy, Kane, Alex El Nino
Dj Sirius, Dj E08, Dj Chulo, Scorpion, Dj Gambo, Dj Fresh, Crispin And Happyfeet. Will be on the mic and dropping Live sets!!
Their will be plenty of beads for everyone and KNON Giveaways all night!!!Come out and Celebrate Fat Tuesday with the KNON Crew and Have some fun! Vinty is located at 2810 Elm St in In Deep Ellum!
Recommended Posts
17th Annual KNON Mardi Gras Gumbo Party
17 Jan 2018 - Events
Listen to the Last Two Weeks of KNON Programming Here
08 Dec 2017 - Events
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events