KNON’s Mexican Independence Celebration

KNON 89.3FM Presents

A Mexican Independence Day Celebration!!

This years celebration is the biggest one yet!!

Performing!! Monica Saldivar, El Conjunto Baraja De Oro, Conjunto Prestigo, Quimikoz Del Son and Dallas’ rising star Sonia Kilo!!

It all goes down Sunday September 15th Lola’s Saloon in Ft Worth Texas!!

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix!! KNON giveaways through out the day, plenty of parking and chairs are allowed!! Doors open at 3pm!! Children 8 and under get in free. KNON’s Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Lola’s Saloon Located at 2735 W 5th St in FT Worth Texas!! For Info on Booths or Vending at this event 469 487 6516

Get your presale tickets today by clicking