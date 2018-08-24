KNON’s Rockabilly Revue 27th Anniversary Party
Rockabilly Revue 27th Anniversary Party!!
Americas longest running Rockabilly Radio show is turning 27
and we’re celebrating with very special musical entertainment
all the way from Austin Texas, Colton Turner!
Saturday September 22nd at The Historic Sons of Herman Hall in Dallas.
Along with Colton Turner, Sleazy Mancini and those Mighty
Mighty Rockin Cats, Twangliner. Devilish Dave will be spinning
Rockabilly, Surf and Devilish Surprises. There will be free BBQ from Dickeys
BBQ. Tickets are at Forever Young Records in Grand
Prairie and Top Ten Records in Oak Cliff.
Get your tickets Here
