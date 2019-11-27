KNON’s Rock N’ Rebuild

Friday December 27 ditch the family, or, better yet, BRING the family and help us Rock and Rebuild.Live at the Haltom Theater in Haltom City, five premiere Rock N Roll acts from right here in Dallas Fort Worth.

Rock And Rebuild starring Dark Avenue, Andy Timmons, Joey C Jones Band, Adam Nanez and Coilback.

An official KNON benefit event with all proceeds going to relocating to our new studio home that was wiped out in a tornado.

Rock and Rebuild!



7:00 – 7:45 PM – Coilback

8:00 – 8:45 – The Adam Nanez Band

9:00 – 9:45 – Joey C Jones Band

10:00 – 10:45 – Andy Timmons

11:00 – 12:00 – Dark Avenue