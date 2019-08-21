KNON’s Rockabilly Revue’s 28th Anniversary Celebration

28 years of Rockabilly Radio on KNON and we’re going to have a party to celebrate! Get your tickets now for an evening with Mack Stevens, The Drop Top Rockets, and Cowhide Cole’s band, Twangliner! Americas longest running Rockabilly Radio show is turning 28. To mark the occasion, we’re letting loose the incredible, the amazing, the Corsicana wild man himself, Mack Stevens!!

It’s going down on Saturday, September 21st at The Historic Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas. That’s Mack Stevens, The Drop Top Rockets, and Twangliner, featuring KNON’s Cowhide Cole, on Saturday September 21st at The Sons of Hermann Hall! This is a KNON Benefit Event!