KNON’s Saturday Night Online House Party

KNON 89.3fm is throwing a Saturday Night, ONLINE House Party! Saturday May 2nd from the KNON Station Produced Facebook Page!

Hosted by Shortstack! DJ Jammin’ Andy! And DJ Duece and Mrs. Kathy! Spinnin’ all your old-school r&b, southern soul, classic blues, and more! Make plans NOW to log on, and social-distance dance with us! Saturday, May 2nd from 7-11 PM!

That’s a Saturday Night ONLINE House Party with KNON’s 9 to noon, R&B friends. DJ Deuce & Mrs. Kathy, DJ Jammin’ Andy, and Shortstack!

This is, a KNON benefit event!

You can find KNON’s Official Facebook Page HERE!