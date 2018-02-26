Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

KNON’s Steak and Whiskey Sip

KNON and Hermann Marshall Whiskey invite you to the Tavern on Main Street Sunday March 11th for a exclusive benefit event!  A Steak & Whiskey Sip!
A four course steak dinner and whiskey pairing features Herman Marshall-founders, Marshall Lewis and Herman Beckley! Who will be on hand to discuss the distilling process involved in all four whiskeys.
Hor d’oeuvres and appetizers at 4:00pm. Salad, Steak, & sides to follow! As dessert is served,
KNON favorites Texas Slim and Holland K Smith provide the Tunes with a Live Blues Acoustic Performance.
This KNON Benefit event is presented by KNON and Herman Marshall Whiskey!
Limited tickets are available. Get your tickets to KNON’s Steak and Whiskey Sip Here
share

Recommended Posts