KNON and Hermann Marshall Whiskey invite you to the Tavern on Main Street Sunday March 11th for a exclusive benefit event! A Steak & Whiskey Sip!A four course steak dinner and whiskey pairing features Herman Marshall-founders, Marshall Lewis and Herman Beckley! Who will be on hand to discuss the distilling process involved in all four whiskeys.Hor d’oeuvres and appetizers at 4:00pm. Salad, Steak, & sides to follow! As dessert is served,KNON favorites Texas Slim and Holland K Smith provide the Tunes with a Live Blues Acoustic Performance.This KNON Benefit event is presented by KNON and Herman Marshall Whiskey!Limited tickets are available. Get your tickets to KNON’s Steak and Whiskey Sip Here