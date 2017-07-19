KNON’s Tejano Throwdown

KNON 89.3FM Presents A Tejano Throwdown This Saturday Night at the Players Club

Performing Live on Stage Its Grupo Lazzo!!

KNON Dj’s- Big E, Kane, Dj Lui, Dj Cuz, El Crispin, Tina Marie, Dj Nio, Dj Tonio and Dj EO8 will be in the mix and on the Mic!!

Their will be KNON giveaways and there’s plenty of free parking.

Doors open at 8pm!!

Players Club Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff!!

Stay Tuned to KNON 89.3FM for your chance to win tickets!