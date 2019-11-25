KNON’s Texas Twister Relief Benefit

KNON 89.3fm along with Six Springs Tavern present, a Texas Twister Relief Benefit! Wednesday! December 11th at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson. This Tornado relief benefit will Blend KNON’s Texas Renegade Radio and Texas Blues Radio formats!!

Starring! Lloyd Maines and Teri Hendrix!!! The last in-studio guests at the old location destroyed in the storm! KNON alum, and Texas Blues Radio favorite Jim Suhler! Additional sets from Simon Flory and a rare acoustic performance from Ally Venable!

Hosted by Recent KNON Retiree Sonnyboy Mark! And the host of the Friday edition of Texas Renegade Radio, Mark Mundy! All proceeds support the continuing efforts to relocate and rebuild YOUR community radio station! That’s a Texas Twister Relief Blender Benefit! With Lloyd Maines and Teri Hendrix, Jim Suhler, Simon Flory, and Ally Venable!!

WEDNESDAY, December 11th, at Six Springs Tavern! 147 N. Plano Rd. in Richardson.A special night blending two of your favorite formats! Come early, stay late!