KNON’s Tornado Fest 1

Join KNON at Poor David’s Pub on Sunday, November 3rd, as we raise money for the new KNON Studios! The event is from 1 PM to 8 PM! Featuring: Carolyn Wonderland, Shelly King & Floramay Holliday, The Trees, Ann Armstrong & Steve Hughes, The Bodarks, Twangliner starring KNON’s Cowhide Cole with Zen Bubba, Howe 2 starring KNON’s Action Anni, The Ackermans, Wade Johnson, Walton & Monroe, Lost Highrollers and more!