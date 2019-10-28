KNON’s ‘Tougher Than A Texas Tornado’ Metal Benefit

KNON and Texas Metal Connection presents a benefit for the new KNON studios. KNON had it’s studios destroyed by a Tornado and this event will help KNON rebuild. KNON, Tougher Than a Texas Tornado. Sunday, November 17 at The Haltom Theatre in Haltom City from 1pm to 10 pm it’s 18 bands with Lament Configuration, Vulsella, In Search of Sight, Tower High, Millennial Reign, Buzzurd, Artificial Life Force, Ghosts of November, Deities and Dust, Panic, Livirian, Never Cease, Blood Sugar, Non-Conformist, IH8, Me and My Dead Friends, Trespassers, and Larry and Darla. Hosted by Reckless Rock Radio’s Lee, Spicoli, and Lew. Lew the Lifesaver! Spicoli and Lew were there when the tornado struck and now they’re striking back with a big Metal benefit to support the rebuilding of the KNON studios. Tickets are at KNON.org and VIP tickets include a Reckless Rock CD. F the tornado! KNON shall rise again! Come be a part of it Sunday, November 17, in Haltom City. KNON thanks Texas Metal Connection for their support.