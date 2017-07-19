KNON’s Dj Explosion

KNON 89.3FM Presents A KNON Dj Explosion!!

At The Players Club Friday August 4th 2017!!

10 KNON Dj’s Under one roof playing all your favorite KNON Hits!!

Dj Daniel Boom, No Envy, Alex El Nino, Dj Kane, Roc D, Dj Chulo, Dj Fresh,Dj Cuz, Dj Eo8, KNON Alumni Dj Rox C And More will be in the building and bringing the heat on the 1’s and 2’s!! KNON giveaways!! Plenty of FREE parking!! KNON dj’s will be spinning Cumbia, Hip Hop, Freestlye, Tejano, Old School and More!

Players Club is located at 4444w Illinois in Oak Cliff!