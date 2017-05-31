Larry Lampkin CD Release Party!!

KNON and Texas Blues Radio present Larry Lampkin’s, “Keep Doing What You Do!”

A Passionate, Soulful, Funky new Blues CD from one of DFW’s most beloved bluesmen. Heard right here! On your only station for the Blues!!

Sunday June 25th Poor David’s Pub (1313 South Lamar in Dallas) will host a blues benefit event celebrating Larry’s latest release! With opening sets from Joey Love!! And Terence Bradford and Congo Square.

A FREE Dinner from 18th & Vine BBQ is included with admission!!

Doors open at 4pm! Tickets available at KNON.org, Bill’s Records, and Forever Young in Grand Prairie!

This is a KNON Blues Benefit Event!

Purchase your tickets Here