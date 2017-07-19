Latin Energy Concert Event!!
KNON 89.3FM and G Entertainment Present a
Latin Energy Concert Event!!
Saturday Sept 23rd at Gas Monkey Live!!
Starring Los Palomino’s, La Tropa F, Grupo Massore, GT Garza and Spanish Fly!!
That 5 blazing acts on 1 stage all in 1 night!!
General Admission tickets , Standing VIP, VIP Tables and Cabana’s available at KNON.org!
For info on Booth space 214 828 9500 ext 227Gas Monkey Live Located at 10110 Technology Blvd in Dallas!
For info on Booth space 214 828 9500 ext 227Gas Monkey Live Located at 10110 Technology Blvd in Dallas!
Recommended Posts
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events
KNON Amazon Smile
13 Dec 2016 - Events