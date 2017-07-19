Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

Latin Energy Concert Event!!

KNON 89.3FM  and G Entertainment Present a
Saturday Sept 23rd at Gas Monkey Live!!
Starring Los Palomino’s, La Tropa F, Grupo Massore, GT Garza and Spanish Fly!!
That 5 blazing acts on 1 stage all in 1 night!!

General Admission tickets , Standing VIP, VIP Tables and Cabana’s available at KNON.org!
For info on Booth space 214 828 9500 ext 227Gas Monkey Live Located at 10110 Technology Blvd in Dallas!

 

 

