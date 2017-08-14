Louisiana Red’s 20 Year Anniversary
Louisiana Red celebrates 20 years
On KNON in a big anniversary benefit event
Friday September 15th With Ricky White!
On KNON in a big anniversary benefit event
Friday September 15th With Ricky White!
Celebrate 20 years of
Down home blues with Louisiana Red!!!!
Down home blues with Louisiana Red!!!!
VIP Doors at 7PM General Admission Doors open at 8pm Show starts at 9pm
Dj Duece will be in the mix and dinner will be served by Louisiana Reds Catering!!
Dj Duece will be in the mix and dinner will be served by Louisiana Reds Catering!!
Its Louisiana Reds 20 Years anniversary with Ricky White at Poor David s Pub Located at
1313 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215
1313 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215
With the purchase of a VIP ticket you get Early Entrance to the venue, Food and first choice seating!!
Get your General Admission and VIP tickets Here
Recommended Posts
Latin Energy Concert Event!!
19 Jul 2017 - Events
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events