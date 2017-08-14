Louisiana Red’s 20 Year Anniversary

Louisiana Red celebrates 20 years

On KNON in a big anniversary benefit event

Friday September 15th With Ricky White!

Celebrate 20 years of

Down home blues with Louisiana Red!!!!

VIP Doors at 7PM General Admission Doors open at 8pm Show starts at 9pm

Dj Duece will be in the mix and dinner will be served by Louisiana Reds Catering!!

Its Louisiana Reds 20 Years anniversary with Ricky White at Poor David s Pub Located at

1313 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215

With the purchase of a VIP ticket you get Early Entrance to the venue, Food and first choice seating!!

Get your General Admission and VIP tickets Here