Mc Magic Live at Texas Theatre April 22nd 2017

MC Magic, Lil Rob and more Performing!!!

General Admission Presale Tickets $20

VIP Meet and Greet Tickets $35

This is an All Ages KNON Benefit Event!!

Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 1PM for Meet and Greet!!

Doors open for General Admission at 3PM and the show starts at 4PM!!

Check Out Mc Magic’s New Video!!! Mamacita ft Lexani Blanco and Tashan Stewart!!

Check Out Lil Rob’s Summer Nights!