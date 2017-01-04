Mc Magic Live at Texas Theatre April 22nd 2017
MC Magic Live at the Texas Theatre April 22nd 2017!!
MC Magic, Lil Rob and more Performing!!!
General Admission Presale Tickets $20
VIP Meet and Greet Tickets $35
Get Your Tickets Now at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1410039?utm_medium=bks
This is an All Ages KNON Benefit Event!!
Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 1PM for Meet and Greet!!
Doors open for General Admission at 3PM and the show starts at 4PM!!
Check Out Mc Magic’s New Video!!! Mamacita ft Lexani Blanco and Tashan Stewart!!
Check Out Lil Rob’s Summer Nights!
Recommended Posts
The 18th Annual KNON Blues Festival
05 Jan 2017 - Events
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events
KNON Amazon Smile
13 Dec 2016 - Events