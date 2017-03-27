Misz Sassy CD Release Party April 8th
KNON 89.3FM Presents
2 Kold Recording Artist Misz Sassy CD Release Party April 8th 2017 at Club Pryme in Dallas!! There will be KNON DJs in the mix spinning all your favorite KNON hits!!
Their will be Live Performances by Misz Sassy, Sertified and more to come!!
KNON Giveaways all night long!! Doors open at 9pm!! Plenty of parking!!
Club Pryme is located at 10333 Technology Boulevard West , Dallas Texas
Get your tickets today by clicking the button below!!Purchase your ticket here
