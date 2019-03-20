Pajama Party Reunion Show
KNON presents The Pajama Party Reunion Show!
Starring The Trees, with new music from their 2019 album, “Palace Of Sin”. Also starring: Consumate rock guitarist Mike Haskins and the Mike Haskins experience, KNON’s own DJ Charlie Don’t Park, an all-star reunion jam featuring Alan Wooley, Zen Bubba & Austin Wallace, plus, one-man-band tribute act, The Ramone. At The Sons of Hermann Hall on Saturday, March 23rd! Doors open at 7 PM, show starts at 8 PM! Celebrate the roots of punk, and how the Dallas music scene helped shape the future of alternative rock! Arrive early for free chicken & pancakes from Buzzbrews Kitchen! The Sons of Hermann Hall is located at 3414 Elm Street in Dallas!
Get your tickets to the Pajama Party tribute HERE!
Recommended Posts
KNON Presents Grupo Pression at the Players Club
20 Mar 2019 - Events
KNON’s Dallas Gospel Revue 2019
20 Mar 2019 - Events
KNON’s 10th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival
20 Mar 2019 - Events