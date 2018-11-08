Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

Reckless Rock Radio CD Release Party

KNON and The Ridglea Theater present the Reckless Rock Radio CD Release Party celebrating KNON’s new Reckless Rock Radio CD, a compilation of local rock bands.

This event will star: Legacy, Infidel Rising, Joey C. Jones Band, and Blackstar Republic

Friday, December 14th at The Ridglea room in Fort Worth.

Come on out! Everybody gets a free Reckless Rock Radio CD! Free food while it lasts!

Doors open at 7 PM, show starts at 8 PM.

This is a KNON Benefit Event! Get your tickets HERE

