Reckless Rock Radio CD Release Party
KNON and The Ridglea Theater present the Reckless Rock Radio CD Release Party celebrating KNON’s new Reckless Rock Radio CD, a compilation of local rock bands.
This event will star: Legacy, Infidel Rising, Joey C. Jones Band, and Blackstar Republic
Friday, December 14th at The Ridglea room in Fort Worth.
Come on out! Everybody gets a free Reckless Rock Radio CD! Free food while it lasts!
Doors open at 7 PM, show starts at 8 PM.
This is a KNON Benefit Event! Get your tickets HERE
