Rockabilly Revue’s 26th Anniversary Benefit

Rockabilly Revue Benefit Event Saturday October 14th at the Sons of

Hermann Hall in Dallas. It’s gonna be a Mighty night of music

with Sleezy Mancini, The Drop Top Rockets and my band

Twangliner. That’s 3 great bands in one night !

Sleezy Mancini a cool blend of Rockabilly, Surf and Style, The

Drop Top Rockets, Wild Texas Rockabilly Big barrelhouse vocals,

blazin’ guitar, hot slappin’ bass and a backbeat that just won’t

quit. Twangliner starring Americas longest running Rockabilly

Radio DJ Cowhide Cole. KNON’s Devilish Dave from the

Rockabilly Revue will be spinning the tunes with a

Dynamite mix of Rockabilly, Surf and Devilish Surprises. Sons of Hermann Hall 3414

Elm Street in Dallas. Doors open at 7 pm.

Get Your Tickets HERE