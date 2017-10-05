Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

Rockabilly Revue’s 26th Anniversary Benefit

Rockabilly Revue Benefit Event Saturday October 14th at the Sons of
Hermann Hall in Dallas. It’s gonna be a Mighty night of music
with Sleezy Mancini, The Drop Top Rockets and my band
Twangliner. That’s 3 great bands in one night !
Sleezy Mancini a cool blend of Rockabilly, Surf and Style, The
Drop Top Rockets, Wild Texas Rockabilly Big barrelhouse vocals,
blazin’ guitar, hot slappin’ bass and a backbeat that just won’t
quit. Twangliner starring Americas longest running Rockabilly
Radio DJ Cowhide Cole. KNON’s Devilish Dave from the
Rockabilly Revue will be spinning the tunes with a
Dynamite mix of Rockabilly, Surf and Devilish Surprises.  Sons of Hermann Hall 3414
Elm Street in Dallas. Doors open at 7 pm.

Get Your Tickets HERE

