Rockabilly Revue’s 26th Anniversary Benefit
Rockabilly Revue Benefit Event Saturday October 14th at the Sons of
Hermann Hall in Dallas. It’s gonna be a Mighty night of music
with Sleezy Mancini, The Drop Top Rockets and my band
Twangliner. That’s 3 great bands in one night !
Sleezy Mancini a cool blend of Rockabilly, Surf and Style, The
Drop Top Rockets, Wild Texas Rockabilly Big barrelhouse vocals,
blazin’ guitar, hot slappin’ bass and a backbeat that just won’t
quit. Twangliner starring Americas longest running Rockabilly
Radio DJ Cowhide Cole. KNON’s Devilish Dave from the
Rockabilly Revue will be spinning the tunes with a
Dynamite mix of Rockabilly, Surf and Devilish Surprises. Sons of Hermann Hall 3414
Elm Street in Dallas. Doors open at 7 pm.
Get Your Tickets HERE
