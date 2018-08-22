Shaft Movie Night

KNON 89.3FM Presents Shaft Movie Night, The Original 1971 version will be showing on the big screen for one night only Saturday September 29th at the Texas Theatre!!! KNON Dj’s jammin Andy and Easy Eddie D will be spinning music before and after the film. Dressing up with your best 70’s look is encouraged. VIP Admission gets you early admission for your choice of seating and you get the first servings of BBQ Dinner from Big and Rich BBQ. The Texas Theatre is located at 231 w Jefferson Blvd in Oak Cliff!!

Doors open at 6 pm for VIP tickets.

Doors at 7 pm for General Admission tickets

Movie Action starts at 8 pm

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW !!!!!

For General Admission tickets go to: General Tickets

