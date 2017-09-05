Sons of Herman Hall Hurricane Harvey Benefit

This Saturday night the Sons of Hermann Hall presents “The United State of Texas–A Benefit For the Victims of Hurricane Harvey from 4 p.m to 11 p.m This event will feature live music from 10 different acts including Ed Burleson, The Cliff Blues Funk and Soul Band, Donny Ray Ford, Nancy Shaggy Moore, Kelly Cutler and more. Dinner from Pecan Lodge, and raffles. Displaced pets available for adoption onsite from 4 to 8 pm through Bedford Animal Shelter Mobile Adoption. Canned food donations will be collected for local food banks. The Sons of Hermann Hall is located at 3414 Elm Street in Deep Ellum. For more information Sons of Hermann dot com. The United State of Texas a Benefit for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey this Saturday at the Sons of Hermann Hall. Sponsored in part by KNON