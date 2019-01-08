Super Gospel Program

KNON Presents the FREE Super Gospel Program, Saturday, February 2nd at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church!

The free KNON Super Gospel Program will feature The Sunlight Intensified Choir, Pastor Gayle Bush, Bishop John Lee & Freedom Church, Bishop Samuel Evans & The New Birth Choir, The Cross Jordan Travelers, Evangelist Ann Murray & The Evangel Temple Church Mass Choir, God’s Messengers, Soloists and Dancers, and more!

Everyone will get a free KNON Gospel CD and we will have free food!

You don’t want to miss this exciting night of fellowship, praise and worship, in this mighty house of God!

All proceeds support KNON!

The FREE KNON Super Gospel Program is Saturday, February 2nd, at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2308 Cooper Street in Dallas

Doors open at 5 PM & show starts at 6 PM