KNON Teen Blowout
KNON 89.3FM Presents
A Teen Blowout at the Hi Ho Ballroom!!
Friday OCTOBER 27th 2017
Were calling out all teenagers 13 to 17 for this one!!
Performances by Lil Caz, Lui The Great and Tiny B!!
Doors Open at 7pm and the party goes till 11pm!!
KNON Dj’s Daniel Boom, No Envy, Dj Solo, MS Kue, Kane, Tinio K, Dj Guero, Cuz, E08, DJ Chulo, DJ Lui, Fresh, Valarie Diamond and more will be rocking the house!!
The Hi Ho Ballroom Located at 2315 W Jefferson St In Grand Prarie Texas!!
Get Your Tickets HERE
