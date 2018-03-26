Tejano Throwdown with Grupo Stampede

KNON Presents a Tejano Throwdown Benefit Saturday April 21st at The Players Club with Grupo Stampede Performing Live!! KNON Dj’s will be in the mix and on the Mic all night long. Plenty of free parking and KNON will have giveaways all night!! Doors open at 7:30 PM get their early to avoid lines. KNON Thanks the players club for their continued support!!