The 18th Annual KNON Blues Festival
Saturday January 28th and Sunday January 29th 2017!!
This live music event will take place at Poor David’s Pub at 1313 South Lamar In Dallas!!
Poordavidspub.com
Starring Gregg A Smith, Jason Elmore and Hoodoo Witch, KM Williams,
The Stratoblasters, Bnois King, Fat Daddy, Aaron Burton, Junior Clark,
Michael Lee and the Wartime Limousine, Paul Harrington and more to be announced!!
Doors open at 3 pm both days.
Tickets Available Now Thru Paypal Only!
